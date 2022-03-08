Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.86. Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($2.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $11.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.19.

EXPE traded up $10.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.65. The company had a trading volume of 328,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.81. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 859 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,451,000 after acquiring an additional 403,625 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.