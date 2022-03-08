Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after acquiring an additional 324,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth $11,240,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 64.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,522,000 after buying an additional 78,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.