Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 914,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Exro Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Exro Technologies stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Exro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

