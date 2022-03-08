EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $12.02 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $407.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.