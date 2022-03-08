FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,321.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.64 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.48.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

