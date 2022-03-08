Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.9% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.38. 1,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,568. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.69. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $100.21 and a twelve month high of $138.08.

