Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $18.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.