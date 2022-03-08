Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $18.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
