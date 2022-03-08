Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 199.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 103,288 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,090,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,375. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

