FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.0919 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $44.03 million and approximately $36.74 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002210 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004322 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 813,480,069 coins and its circulating supply is 479,355,918 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

