First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,241 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. 349,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.06 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.