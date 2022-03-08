First Hawaiian Bank Buys 7,587 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 199,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

