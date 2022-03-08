First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 804,411 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

