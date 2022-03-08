First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 144.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

DFS opened at $101.35 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

