First Hawaiian Bank Has $774,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hologic by 78,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 47,360 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Hologic by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

