First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

ADP opened at $208.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $177.74 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $447,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

