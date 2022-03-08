First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,706,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $196,195,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

NYSE:BBY opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.74. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

