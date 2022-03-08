First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 7%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 195,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,564,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

