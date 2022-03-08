First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 7%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 195,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,564,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.
AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.
The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 0.89.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
