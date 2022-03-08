First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.