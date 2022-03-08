First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of MCEF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. 56 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,278. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $23.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

