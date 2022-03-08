First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.68. Approximately 838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNY. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000.

