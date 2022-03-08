First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Trading Down 2.4%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.81 and last traded at $87.81. 93,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 70,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.503 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.
