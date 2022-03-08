FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $194.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FirstService by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstService by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,017,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FirstService by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 515,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,238,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.93. 10,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average is $180.18. FirstService has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.