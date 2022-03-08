Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 1,678 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,584. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $55.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.