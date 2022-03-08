Five Oceans Advisors Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,195,357 shares of company stock worth $862,563,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $139.62. 408,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,439,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.55. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.81 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $387.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

