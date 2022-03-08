Five Oceans Advisors Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.25. 195,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,279. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.52 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

