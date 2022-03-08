Five Oceans Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 297,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,107. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.96 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

