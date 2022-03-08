Five Oceans Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,802 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,802 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $1,442,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.33. The company had a trading volume of 214,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.34%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.