Five Oceans Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,802 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,802 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $1,442,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.34%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.