Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

NASDAQ FLNC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 1,921,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,601. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.21.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,041,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,129,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.