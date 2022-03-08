Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.77

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.77 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 122920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Several research firms recently commented on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($222.88) to £159.90 ($209.51) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($224.06) to £169 ($221.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10,991.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

