ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

FORG opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth $2,994,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $674,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

