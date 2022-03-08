Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 72,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.20. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $65.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.