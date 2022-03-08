Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 648,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,978,783 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.16.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

