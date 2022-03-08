Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 648,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,978,783 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.16.
FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
