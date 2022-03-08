Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 175.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

