Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

FWRD has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.

FWRD opened at $94.36 on Monday. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Forward Air by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 307,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

