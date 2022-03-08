FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 10,002 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.1% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $17.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,621. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

