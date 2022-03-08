FourThought Financial LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 54,887,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,143,816. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

