FourThought Financial LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $314.33. 4,906,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

