FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,871 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 843,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

