FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,763,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded up $12.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.44. 492,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,775. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.82 and a 200 day moving average of $483.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,871 shares of company stock worth $24,448,091. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

