FourThought Financial LLC Sells 348 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $523,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

FB traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.29. 36,627,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,814,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

