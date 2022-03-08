Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 874,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. 7,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRG. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

