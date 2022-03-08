FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FREY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of FREY stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,414. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.05. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $122,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $26,450,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

