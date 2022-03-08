Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 753.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,264,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

NYSE:BK traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. 389,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,086. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

