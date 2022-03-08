Fruth Investment Management Grows Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 214.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 88,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at $7,769,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $52,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,000. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.