Fruth Investment Management Invests $203,000 in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,903. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.09. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

