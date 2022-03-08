Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Olin makes up approximately 1.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 80.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of OLN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

