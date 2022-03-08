Fruth Investment Management Sells 300 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $112.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,061,050 shares of company stock valued at $110,113,573 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

