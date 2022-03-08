Fundamentun LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $186.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

