Fundamentun LLC Acquires Shares of 3,923 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31.

