Fundamentun LLC Acquires Shares of 3,923 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.