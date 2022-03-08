Fundamentun LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

